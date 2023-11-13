Search underway for missing Rutherford County teen

The sheriff’s office said 15-year-old Cameron Thompson was reported missing by his mother.
Search underway for missing Rutherford County teen
Search underway for missing Rutherford County teen(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a missing teen in Rutherford County on Monday morning.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Cameron Thompson was reported missing by his mother.

Thompson is about 5′6″ and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing khaki pants and a black, red and white hoodie. Thompson was also carrying a backpack.

Family and friends are searching the Walter Hill neighborhood for him.

“If you have information on his location, please call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770,” RCSO said.

Please share Have you seen this young man? Cameron Thompson, 15, of Slippery Rock Drive in the Walter Hill community...

Posted by Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 13, 2023

