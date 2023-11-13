Roads closed for ‘several hours’ in Smyrna as crews investigate vehicle hit by train
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First responders in Smyrna are investigating a crash involving a train Monday morning.
A train crashed into a vehicle, according to spokesperson Heather Kent. The crash has closed Washington Street and Front Street; the closures are expected to last several hours.
Smyrna officials are working with CSX to investigate this crash. No further information was available for release at this time.
This is a developing story. WSMV4 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.
