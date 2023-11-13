Reese’s Caramel Big Cups are making a comeback due to popular demand

The candymaker calls Reese’s Caramel Big Cup “perfection perfected.”
The candymaker calls Reese’s Caramel Big Cup “perfection perfected.”(The Hershey Company via PR Newswire)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Hershey Company has announced it’s bringing back caramel to its popular Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The company is introducing Reese’s Caramel Big Cup in regular and king sizes.

Hershey’s discontinued the product in 2006, but a change.org petition that started two years ago urged the company to bring it back.

The candymaker calls Reese’s Caramel Big Cup “perfection perfected.”

They can be found in stores starting Friday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin hotel shooting
2 hospitalized, suspect in custody after reported shooting at hotel in Franklin
Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Skyline Village Apartments
2 children shot overnight in Nashville, police say
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man dead after getting hit several times on I-24
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells at his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Texas A&M fires head coach Jimbo Fisher, reportedly will pay $76 million in buyout

Latest News

FILE - The Hyundai company logo is displayed Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Hyundai has...
Hyundai joins Honda and Toyota in raising wages after auto union wins gains in deals with Detroit 3
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
At least 4 people injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
FBI, Capitol police testify in the trial of the man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband
Three family members are still missing, and the son of a Hollywood agent was arrested.
Son of former Hollywood agent arrested after gruesome discovery
Car hit by train in Smyrna, multiple roads closed