Nashville man charged after Snapchat child porn investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after police say he sent child pornography over Snapchat to another user.

On Aug. 17, an investigator at the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department received a tip from Snapchat that one of its users had been sending “prepubescent” child porn in the app. Investigators identified the user as Kenneth Hunt, 59, of Nashville.

Photos in Hunt’s Snapchat account showed his face and matched the descriptions of his residence, police said.

Hunt was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. He was taken into custody on Friday and remains jailed on a $35,000 bond.

