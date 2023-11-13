Nashville man arrested after threatening ex-girlfriend, shooting at car with kids inside, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man accused of several violent acts against his ex-girlfriend and her children was taken into custody on Friday.

Thomas Beach, 38, faces a slew of charges, including stalking and aggravated assault after using intimidation and violence against the victim at least five times this year, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Beach allegedly shot at a car that had his ex-girlfriend and her children inside in March, and then sent threatening text messages to her.

One text described in an arrest report said, “Yeah, I’m out west now. ‘Bout to bus out all boo house windows ima torture that (person) before I put a bullet in her head.”

The victim said she put out a restraining order against Beach months ago, but it hadn’t been served because police had not been able to locate him.

“There has been a continued pattern of unwanted contact by (Beach) toward the victim, which continues to put her in fear of her life,” an officer wrote in the arrest report.

Beach was booked Friday into the Downtown Detention Center, where he remains on a nearly $500,000 bond.

