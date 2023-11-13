Man arrested in Kentucky after murdering man he was visiting in Nashville, police say

Tyrone Harris admitted to shooting the victim during a recorded phone call at the jail, police say.
Metro Nashville Police
Metro Nashville Police(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is accused of murdering a Nashville man he was visiting with and stealing his car, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said homicide detectives charged 73-year-old Tyrone Harris in the Nov. 7 murder of 60-year-old Bruce Woodland at a home on Combs Drive. Harris was identified as the guest Woodland had a possible altercation with before the fatal shooting.

Previous Coverage:
Victim identified in deadly North Nashville shooting

After the shooting, police say Harris stole the man’s car and fled the scene. He was arrested last Thursday in that vehicle in Christian County, Kentucky where he was arrested on vehicle theft and other local charges.

Harris admitted to shooting Woodland during a recorded phone call at the jail. He’s set to be extradited to Nashville in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

