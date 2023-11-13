LIVE at 6: Parents outraged at justice system as convicted felon accused of shooting, killing their teen daughter

“The system is broken,” the mother said. “It’s completely broken.”
Shaquille Taylor is charged in connection to the shooting of Jillian Ludwig.
Shaquille Taylor is charged in connection to the shooting of Jillian Ludwig.(Submitted)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Last week, an 18-year-old Belmont student was shot and killed by a stray bullet allegedly fired from the gun of a convicted felon.

Now, the family has sat down with WSMV4, asking how that man was free.

Jillian Ludwig was at the Edgehill Community Memorial Garden on Tuesday afternoon when she was fatally hit in the head with a bullet. Shaquille Taylor, 29, is accused of pulling the trigger.

Previous Coverage
Belmont student shot while walking in park near campus dies
Suspect in Belmont student’s death could face new charges
Belmont shooting suspect Shaquille Taylor’s criminal history dates back to 2010

“My girl went out on the run in the middle of the afternoon in a park two blocks from campus,” Ludwig’s mother said. “I mean it’s just unimaginable, and it could have been prevented.”

Police said Taylor is a convicted felon who has been arrested several times, with charges dating back to 2010.

“The system is broken,” Ludwig’s mother said. “It’s completely broken.”

LIVE at 5 and 6 p.m., WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek shares the full interview with Jillian Ludwig’s parents.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin hotel shooting
2 hospitalized, suspect in custody after reported shooting at hotel in Franklin
Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Skyline Village Apartments
2 children shot overnight in Nashville, police say
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man dead after getting hit several times on I-24
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
3 charged after apparent ‘ghost bag’ operation at BNA, police say

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police
Man arrested in Kentucky after murdering man he was visiting in Nashville, police say
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
How long are Nashville airport’s security lines during the holidays?
Clarksville Police Car
Traffic delayed in Clarksville due to serious crash, police say
Vanderbilt University logo
Vanderbilt students double down on safety after stalking incident