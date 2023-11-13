LIVE at 6: Parents outraged at justice system as convicted felon accused of shooting, killing their teen daughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Last week, an 18-year-old Belmont student was shot and killed by a stray bullet allegedly fired from the gun of a convicted felon.

Now, the family has sat down with WSMV4, asking how that man was free.

Jillian Ludwig was at the Edgehill Community Memorial Garden on Tuesday afternoon when she was fatally hit in the head with a bullet. Shaquille Taylor, 29, is accused of pulling the trigger.

“My girl went out on the run in the middle of the afternoon in a park two blocks from campus,” Ludwig’s mother said. “I mean it’s just unimaginable, and it could have been prevented.”

Police said Taylor is a convicted felon who has been arrested several times, with charges dating back to 2010.

“The system is broken,” Ludwig’s mother said. “It’s completely broken.”

