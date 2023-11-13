‘It’s devastating’ neighbors say after 2 children shot at apartment complex

Police believe the shooting was targeted.
WSMV4's Sharon Danquah reports
By Sharon Danquah and Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two young girls were shot at an apartment complex Saturday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The two girls were watching a movie with other children when bullets entered the home and hit them. They’re both recovering at the hospital.

Police said a 16-year-old boy, who normally sleeps in that room, may have been the intended target.

“It’s devastating having to hear something like that,” said Xavier Palmer, a witness at the scene. “A child getting shot at 12 o’clock at night, how the hell does that even happen?”

Palmer said he was half asleep until he heard the gunshots. He thought it was just a typical shooting until he saw a big hole in his laundry room.

That’s when he realized the bullets were coming from the units next door. Minutes after the shooting, Palmer heard and saw sirens.

“We saw one of the kids come out on a stretcher and another one came out on something like else,” Palmer said.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

“This is someone who now has to sit in the hospital dealing with this pain, that should have never happened to begin with,” Palmer said.

Paramedics rushed the two girls to Vanderbilt in critical condition.

“It’s not fair, it’s just not fair to them,” Palmer said. “And what if it happens again, how do we know that it’s not going to happen again?”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin hotel shooting
2 hospitalized, suspect in custody after reported shooting at hotel in Franklin
Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Skyline Village Apartments
2 children shot overnight in Nashville, police say
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man dead after getting hit several times on I-24
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells at his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Texas A&M fires head coach Jimbo Fisher, reportedly will pay $76 million in buyout

Latest News

Two young girls shot at apartment complex
Two young girls shot at apartment complex
Maury Co Plane crash
Pilot hurt after small plane crash in Maury Co.
Pilot survives small plane crash in Maury County
Teen driver runs over man in Springfield