‘It’s devastating’ neighbors say after 2 children shot at apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two young girls were shot at an apartment complex Saturday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The two girls were watching a movie with other children when bullets entered the home and hit them. They’re both recovering at the hospital.

Police said a 16-year-old boy, who normally sleeps in that room, may have been the intended target.

“It’s devastating having to hear something like that,” said Xavier Palmer, a witness at the scene. “A child getting shot at 12 o’clock at night, how the hell does that even happen?”

Palmer said he was half asleep until he heard the gunshots. He thought it was just a typical shooting until he saw a big hole in his laundry room.

That’s when he realized the bullets were coming from the units next door. Minutes after the shooting, Palmer heard and saw sirens.

“We saw one of the kids come out on a stretcher and another one came out on something like else,” Palmer said.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

“This is someone who now has to sit in the hospital dealing with this pain, that should have never happened to begin with,” Palmer said.

Paramedics rushed the two girls to Vanderbilt in critical condition.

“It’s not fair, it’s just not fair to them,” Palmer said. “And what if it happens again, how do we know that it’s not going to happen again?”

