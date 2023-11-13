Injuries reported in wrong-way I-40 crash near Hermitage

MNPD is sending its fatal crash team to investigate.
Crews investigate a wrong-way crash on I-40 East near Hermitage.
Crews investigate a wrong-way crash on I-40 East near Hermitage.(Daniel Smithson | TDOT)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 is under investigation Monday morning.

The crash happened near Mile Marker 220, near the Hermitage exit, just before 7:30 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said injuries have been reported in the crash, and it is sending its fatal crash team to investigate. The team investigates crashes involving life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is moving slowly through the area as crews work to get more lanes reopened.

WSMV4 has a crew on the way and is hoping to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin hotel shooting
2 hospitalized, suspect in custody after reported shooting at hotel in Franklin
Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Skyline Village Apartments
2 children shot overnight in Nashville, police say
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man dead after getting hit several times on I-24
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells at his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Texas A&M fires head coach Jimbo Fisher, reportedly will pay $76 million in buyout

Latest News

Horse trapped in muddy pond, freed after 5.5-hour rescue operation in Tennessee
Horse trapped in muddy pond, freed after 5.5-hour rescue operation in Tennessee
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
Drake reschedules Nashville tour dates — again
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton coming to Neyland Stadium for Tennessee vs. Georgia game
Vanderbilt issued a warning after police say this person followed a student.
Vanderbilt issues warning after student reports alleged stalker