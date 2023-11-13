Injuries reported in wrong-way I-40 crash near Hermitage
MNPD is sending its fatal crash team to investigate.
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 is under investigation Monday morning.
The crash happened near Mile Marker 220, near the Hermitage exit, just before 7:30 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said injuries have been reported in the crash, and it is sending its fatal crash team to investigate. The team investigates crashes involving life-threatening injuries.
Traffic is moving slowly through the area as crews work to get more lanes reopened.
WSMV4 has a crew on the way and is hoping to learn more.
