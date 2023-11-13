Injured Clarksville climber rescued by fire crews

The man was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated, officials said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Clarksville Fire Rescue crews saved an injured climber on Sunday.

Rescue crews responded to Queens Bluff before noon. The crew created a rope system to get down to the climber and then another to get him down to a fire boat waiting on shore, officials said.

The climber was transported by fire boat to the nearby Conservation Club and loaded into an ambulance. He was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated, officials said.

Check back for updates.

11:51 a.m. 11-12-23: Battalion 2 crews units including District 1, Squad 1, Engine 4, and Rescue 3 responded to Queens...

Posted by Clarksville Fire Rescue on Sunday, November 12, 2023

