Injured Clarksville climber rescued by fire crews

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Clarksville Fire Rescue crews saved an injured climber on Sunday.

Rescue crews responded to Queens Bluff before noon. The crew created a rope system to get down to the climber and then another to get him down to a fire boat waiting on shore, officials said.

The climber was transported by fire boat to the nearby Conservation Club and loaded into an ambulance. He was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated, officials said.

