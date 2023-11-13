How long are Nashville airport’s security lines during the holidays?

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Nashville International Airport (BNA)(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The holiday season is officially here as families across the U.S. gear up to travel to spend time with friends and family for Thanksgiving, Christmas and other holidays. While some people take to the roads, thousands of people will take to the skies

Upgraded Points released a new study looking at the airports with the worst security lines over the holidays to give you a look at just how early you may need to arrive before departing.

According to the study, Nashville ranked No. 34 with an average security wait time of 5.2 minutes through standard TSA. That’s an 8% increase compared to its annual average.

“During the 2022 holiday season (Thanksgiving week through the following Monday and the week before Christmas through the observed New Year’s Day), the average passenger waited just under 6 minutes in airport security lines; however, this number varied widely by airport. Perhaps unsurprisingly, some of the primary U.S. air travel hubs rank among the worst airports for wait times during the holidays,” the study said.

The study adds that the worst day of the week for holiday TSA wait times at BNA is Tuesday.

