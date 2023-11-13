Horse trapped in muddy pond, freed after 5.5-hour rescue operation in Tennessee

Horse trapped in muddy pond, freed after 5.5-hour rescue operation in Tennessee
Horse trapped in muddy pond, freed after 5.5-hour rescue operation in Tennessee(Maury Co. Fire)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First responders in Maury County saved a horse from what they thought was a sinkhole in a five-and-a-half-hour rescue operation on Saturday.

Units were dispatched to a call of a horse stuck in a sinkhole. However, when Maury County fire crews arrived, they noticed the horse was stuck in the remnants of a pond which was muddied up due to the drought.

An excavator was requested by the county highway department to help save the horse.

“Their response and skill was critical to the rescue and we appreciate their professionalism,” MCFD said. “MCFD would like to extend our thanks to Ralph Alexander for his response with a backhoe and his skillful use of it during the operation.”

Several first-responding units and a veterinarian worked nearly six hours to rescue the horse from the mud.

“Our members, who are all volunteers, have been stretched over the past week on serious responses across our 565 square mile response area and we appreciate their selfless dedication,” MCFD said.

