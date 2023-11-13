Gun hunting season for deer opening soon in Tennessee. Here’s what you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s gun hunting season is set to begin on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the season traditionally opens each year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. During gun season, hunters are also permitted to use muzzleloaders or archery equipment.

“The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two,” the TWRA said. “No more than one antlered deer may be taken per day, not to exceed two for the season. Hunters are allowed the following antlerless bag limits: Unit L-three per day, Unit A-two per season, Unit B-one per season, Unit C-one per season (Nov. 18-Dec. 3 only), and Unit D-one per season (Nov. 18-24 only).”

TWRA adds that Unit CWD has a limit of three antlerless deer per day with no season limit.

“A bag limit of three antlered deer applies in Unit CWD, too. However, the bag limit of three antlered deer may be exceeded within Unit CWD if taken under the Earn-A-Buck Program or the Replacement Buck Program. Details on each of the programs are on page 30 of the 2023-24 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide.”

If you were born on or after Jan. 1, 1969, you’re required to carry proof of completion of a hunter education class or be in possession of a permit while hunting in Tennessee.

