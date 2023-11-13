Gun hunting season for deer opening soon in Tennessee. Here’s what you need to know

During gun season, hunters are also permitted to use muzzleloaders or archery equipment.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters across the state that deer harvest...
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters across the state that deer harvest reporting is once again required this hunting season.(MI DNR | Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s gun hunting season is set to begin on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the season traditionally opens each year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. During gun season, hunters are also permitted to use muzzleloaders or archery equipment.

“The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two,” the TWRA said. “No more than one antlered deer may be taken per day, not to exceed two for the season. Hunters are allowed the following antlerless bag limits: Unit L-three per day, Unit A-two per season, Unit B-one per season, Unit C-one per season (Nov. 18-Dec. 3 only), and Unit D-one per season (Nov. 18-24 only).”

TWRA adds that Unit CWD has a limit of three antlerless deer per day with no season limit.

“A bag limit of three antlered deer applies in Unit CWD, too. However, the bag limit of three antlered deer may be exceeded within Unit CWD if taken under the Earn-A-Buck Program or the Replacement Buck Program. Details on each of the programs are on page 30 of the 2023-24 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide.”

If you were born on or after Jan. 1, 1969, you’re required to carry proof of completion of a hunter education class or be in possession of a permit while hunting in Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin hotel shooting
2 hospitalized, suspect in custody after reported shooting at hotel in Franklin
Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Skyline Village Apartments
2 children shot overnight in Nashville, police say
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man dead after getting hit several times on I-24
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells at his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Texas A&M fires head coach Jimbo Fisher, reportedly will pay $76 million in buyout

Latest News

Car hit by train in Smyrna, multiple roads closed
Fort Campbell soldiers killed in helicopter crash
Shake Shack offering free chicken sandwich deal. Here’s where to get one in Nashville
Shake Shack offering free chicken sandwich deal. Here’s where to get one in Nashville
Vanderbilt University issues security notice