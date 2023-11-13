First Alert Forecast: Pleasant weather this week

Some showers are possible late week.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Mild afternoon temperatures expected the rest of the week. Temperatures at night will tumble into the 40s.

THROUGH TUESDAY:

Tonight, temperatures will tumble through the 50s, then back into the low 40s by morning.

We’ll have a few more clouds on Tuesday. All in all though, Tuesday still looks like a very nice day. The high will reach the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY:

A few showers are possible on Wednesday, mainly south of I-40. With that said most of Middle Tennessee will be dry. The high will be in the upper 60s.

Thursday will turn a bit brighter during the afternoon with temperatures rebound from the 40s in the morning to the mid-upper 60s by late afternoon.

Above average temperatures stick around until the arrival of our next cold front.
FRIDAY RAIN:

Then, in advance of our next cold front, count on scattered showers on Friday. It’s a good idea to take an umbrella on Friday. The high will be in the mid 60s.

THIS WEEKEND:

This weekend looks beautiful. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Wind and rain are likely to develop on Monday of next week. Some of that rain will linger into Tuesday as well.

