First Alert Forecast: Mild week with rain likely on Friday

A sprinkle or shower will be possible Wednesday, too.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures at night this week will tumble into the 40s.

THIS WEEK:

A few clouds will decorate the sky this afternoon. It’ll be mild and very pleasant. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Tonight, temperatures will tumble through the 50s, then back into the low 40s by morning.

We’ll have a few more clouds on Tuesday. All in all though, Tuesday still looks like a very nice day.

A brief sprinkle or shower will be possible on Wednesday. Nashville’s rain chance then will only be 20%. Farther south, a few showers are even more likely.

Thursday will turn a bit brighter during the afternoon with temperatures rebound from the 40s in the morning to the mid-upper 60s by late afternoon.

Then, in advance of our next cold front, count on scattered showers on Friday. It’s a good idea to take an umbrella on Friday.

Rain's most likely Friday and next Monday in Nashville.
THIS WEEKEND:

This weekend looks beautiful. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Wind and rain are likely to develop on Monday of next week. Some of that rain will linger into Tuesday as well.

