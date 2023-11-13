First Alert Forecast: Mild temperatures stick around this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Warmer than average temperatures will stick around with clouds increasing by the middle of the week.

Today will be nice and mild with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Temps are usually in the lower 60s this time of year. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Overnight lows will get chilly again, falling to the upper 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures will be warmer than average for most today. (none)

Tomorrow and Wednesday remain mild but clouds will thicken both days. Highs remain in the 60s with lows in the upper 40s. On Wednesday, a few light rain showers are possible. It looks like the southern tier of the MidState will get more rain than anyone else as a system works its way up from the Gulf of Mexico, just clipping Middle Tennessee. The rain chance for most is only 20%.

Thursday turns warm again with a high of 70º under a partly cloudy sky.

A better chance of rain comes Friday as cold front moves in. It will bring scattered showers throughout the day Friday. Most of the rain clears out at night. Temperatures will cool down in time for the weekend.

As we head into Saturday and Sunday, highs will be more seasonable in the lower 60s with plenty of sunshine. Lows will be colder, too, in the 30s.

