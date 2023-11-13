Driver tries to hit Greenbrier Police head-on, report says

The driver tried to hit an officer head-on twice, according to Smokey Barn News.
Greenville Police chase
Greenville Police chase(Smokey Barn News)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after he led the Greenbrier Police Department on a 21-mile chase and tried to hit them head-on, according to Smokey Barn News (SBN).

Officers saw 28-year-old John Wallace Kinloch II driving south on Highway 41 South at a high rate of speed around 11:25 p.m. on Saturday, according to SBN.

During the chase, on two separate occasions, Kinloch turned around and accelerated head-on toward one of the officers. That officer was able to avoid the first attempt. On the second attempt, Kinloch hit the officer’s front door on the driver’s side.

The chase continued for 21 miles to the area of Post Road and Hillwood Boulevard in Nashville. Kinloch pulled into a driveway with a gate and was trapped, SBN said.

Kinloch surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, according to SBN.

SBN said there were no reported injuries from anyone involved in the incident.

Kinloch is facing several charges in Robertson County, and additional charges are pending in Davidson County.

“The suspect appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs, making him a danger to the public. The suspect also had outstanding warrants in Davidson County prior to this incident,” Greenbrier Police Captain Todd Dorris told SBN.

