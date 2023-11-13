Drake reschedules Nashville tour dates — again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Toronto’s own music superstar Drake is giving Nashvillians another set of rescheduled tour dates after rescheduling his mid-June concert and his early October shows at Bridgestone Arena.

His “It’s All A Blur” Tour is slated to arrive in Nashville on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and Thursday, Feb. 8 next year.

Bridgestone Arena said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. Also, limited tickets are available for the Feb. 8 show.

These shows will also feature beloved rapper J. Cole as he joins Drake for some of his 2024 arena shows throughout the U.S.

“Today, four-time Grammy-award winning and multi-platinum selling artist Drake announced his 2024 U.S. It’s All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?, presented by Cash App and Visa. Grammy-award winning artist, producer and founder of Dreamville, J. Cole, will be joining Drake across many of the dates on the 2024 run. Produced by Live Nation, Drake and J. Cole will kick off the arena run with back-to-back shows in Denver at Ball Arena on Thursday, January 18 and Friday, January 19, before making additional stops in Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Nashville, St. Louis, Columbus, Memphis, and more; wrapping up on Wednesday, March 27 in Birmingham at BJCC’s own Legacy Arena,” Live Nation said.

