Dolly Parton coming to Neyland Stadium for Tennessee vs. Georgia game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton is coming to Knoxville for the Tennessee vs. Georgia game Saturday. The queen of country music made the announcement on social media Monday morning.

“Well hello, it’s Dolly and I am so excited to join 101,000 of my friends in the best place for college football: Neyland Stadium!” she said in a video announcement. “I’ll see you there!”

Excited to welcome the one and only @DollyParton to Neyland Stadium this Saturday 🧡#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/sYzCFhKQrc — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 13, 2023

While Dolly confirmed she would be in Neyland, there is no word on if we’ll see a performance from the country star. She has announced, however, that she will be performing at the Texas Cowboys halftime show on Thanksgiving, which will air on WVLT.

Previous Coverage: Dolly Parton to host halftime show for Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game on WVLT

Dolly’s newest album, Rockstar, comes out Friday.

