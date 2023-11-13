Detainees set sheets on fire, face charges for riot at South Carolina jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - More than a dozen detainees are facing charges following a riot and fire at a South Carolina jail.

On Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies alongside the Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a riot at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia.

Deputies said more than a dozen inmates were detained in connection with the incident.

According to an incident report, a deputy observed 14 inmates on the upper level throwing items at the windows and banging on them with socks filled with hard objects.

Deputies said to have observed two inmates hit the sprinkler system, causing water to flow out and causing damage to it.

Investigators said inmates used bed sheets to ignite the flames.

One detainee was taken to a local hospital with smoke inhalation, according to RCSD.

On Monday, the department announced at least 14 of the detainees were charged with rioting. Two detainees are charged with arson, and one is charged with possession of contraband.

The 14 inmates had a bond hearing on Monday at 9 a.m. They were all charged as prisoners participating in the riot.

The jail told WIS the inmates received cash/surety bonds, which would be added to the amount of bond they already had.

“Responding to crimes at the Detention Center is an everyday event for the Sheriff’s Department,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. “Last night’s incident is not the first and will not be the last. We all need to understand that those in the Detention Center are there for a reason. They are accused of committing a crime. Our courts have determined that they are either a flight risk or a danger to the community. We will continue to investigate crimes within the Detention Center and make charges against those who continue their criminal behavior even while incarcerated.”

The inmates facing charges in the riot and fire are:

Elbert Pyatt, 32, (Charged Rioting, Arson, Contraband)

Savion Thomas, 19, (Charged with Rioting and Arson)

Dominic Bryce Muller, 20, (Charged with Rioting)

Jamaris Quattlebaum, 21, (Charged with rioting)

Jayun Elienai Harrison, 20, (Charged with rioting)

Socolian Oboris Bryant, 21, (Charged with rioting)

Sabian Zy Rell Bryant, 19, (Charged with rioting)

Malachi Zaire Ahmed, 20, (Charged with rioting)

Quinton Demarco Perry, 28, (Charged with rioting)

Markell Manuel Frazier, 18, (Charged with rioting)

Sentrail Tyquarn Travont Jackson, 24, (Charged with rioting)

James Alterique White, 25, (Charged with rioting)

Robert Samuel Smith III, 23, (Charged with rioting)

Tywon Keith Grooms, 20, (Charged with rioting)

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.