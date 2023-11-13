Deer crashes on the rise in November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Although turkey is often thought about during this time, another animal should also be on your radar.

November lands in the middle of deer mating season, leading to more deer-related crashes. The mating season lasts from October through December in Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, more than 4,000 wildlife-vehicle collisions have happened this year alone. Statistics show that November is the worst month for deer-related crashes.

Deer are crepuscular, meaning they’re most active at dawn and dusk. These are both busy travel times. It’s dark during these hours, making it harder to see and increasing the chance deer could come across your travel path.

There are some do’s and don’ts to driving this time of year when the chances of hitting a deer are at their highest. The biggest takeaway is to not swerve to avoid contact with a deer. This can lead to a serious crash.

If you collide with a deer, move your car as far as possible out of the road and dial Tennessee Highway Patrol at *THP (*847). A law enforcement officer will be dispatched to your location.

Make sure to file a report with the officer to provide the incident report to your insurance company for repairs.

