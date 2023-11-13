Clarksville community mourns loss of soldier killed in Black Hawk crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville community is reeling after five soldiers based in Fort Campbell died in a helicopter crash during a training exercise in the Mediterranean Sea.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) identified the five soldiers. One of them, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38, was from Clarksville.

“It’s very emotional, especially knowing people in the service here,” Margaret Fisher said.

Fisher lives in Clarksville and comes from a military family.

“I think everybody is sad about what’s happened, and I think we have to join together as a family,” she said.

The wife of Sgt. Andrew Southard wrote a poem earlier this year after she lost a close friend in a training crash. She said in a Facebook post that when she wrote it, she never thought she’d have to share it about her husband.

She wrote in part, “When you miss me as I know you’ll do, remember how I loved the clouds and flying with my crew. Listen for the echo of my heartbeat. It’s in the rhythm of the rotor sound. My sacrifice is servitude, now I’m blue sky bound.”

According to State Rep. Mark Green, the service members were from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR).

Retired Army pilot and Vietnam veteran Robert Mitchell said SOAR only accepts the best of the best.

“That’s like the Army equivalent of being a Navy SEAL,” Mitchell said. “When you’re in that group of people, you are an excellent company. They don’t take slackers, they don’t take the incompetent, they only take the best.”

The soldiers died on Veterans Day when their MH-60 Black Hawk was training on refueling while in the air, according to the DOD. That’s when an in-flight emergency caused the crash.

Mitchell said as a pilot, things can go wrong faster than someone can react to them, and “everything can go to the worst possible scenario that you can think of in a second and a half.”

The U.S. Army’s Combat Readiness Center is investigating the incident, the DOD said. They said there was no evidence the crash was caused by enemy action.

