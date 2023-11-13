Black bear hit, killed in crash in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A black bear was hit and killed in a crash Friday night in Bedford County, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

A TWRA officer responded to the scene of the crash at about 11 p.m. and found a large bear had died from injuries it sustained in the crash.

This is believed to be the same bear that was spotted in Bedford County earlier in the week, according to the TWRA.

“November is the month when bears begin hibernation, however, males tend to den up later than females,” Regional Species Biologist, Tabitha Lavacot said. “The abundance of food, particularly the acorn mast in Middle Tennessee, might also delay hibernation.”

The TWRA said that there is no known breeding population in Middle Tennessee. The bear weighed “well over” 300 pounds at the time of the accident.

