3 charged after apparent ‘ghost bag’ operation at BNA, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMSV) – Investigators have arrested three women for allegedly participating in what police call a “ghost bagging” ring.

Southwest Airlines called officers over the weekend, saying they had a bag arrive at Nashville International Airport, but no one flew with it.

Inside the bag, they found brand new Lululemon clothes, a receipt, a forged driver’s license and a credit card.

Three women arrived at BNA to pick up the bag, according to police. Inside the car, police found $20,000 worth of gift cards, $9,000 worth of receipts and merchandise and 10 credit cards.

Police said they believe the women were buying clothes using stolen credit card information. Then, they return them to different stores in order to get cash or store credit, police said.

Torryiel Griggs, 30, who was the driver of the vehicle, was charged with theft of property, criminal simulation and credit card fraud. She remains jailed on a $100,000 bond. It’s unknown at this time the charges the other women face.

