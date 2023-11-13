2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say

The crash happened as the off-duty officer was leaving the precinct.
Fatal officer-involved crash
Fatal officer-involved crash(Photos courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are dead after a crash between a Ford Mustang and a pickup truck driven by an off-duty police officer, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The crash happened on Sunday afternoon outside the East Precinct on Trinity Lane.

Police said the off-duty officer was leaving the precinct when they crashed into the Ford Mustang.

The two people in the Mustang died.

Police said they are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

