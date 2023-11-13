2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are dead after a crash between a Ford Mustang and a pickup truck driven by an off-duty police officer, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The crash happened on Sunday afternoon outside the East Precinct on Trinity Lane.

Police said the off-duty officer was leaving the precinct when they crashed into the Ford Mustang.

The two people in the Mustang died.

Police said they are investigating the crash.

