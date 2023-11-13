1 person dead after train hits vehicle in Smyrna, multiple roads remain closed

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First responders in Smyrna are investigating a fatal crash involving a train Monday morning.

A train crashed into a vehicle, according to spokesperson Heather Kent. The crash has closed Washington Street and Front Street; the closures are expected to last several hours.

At this time, one fatality has been confirmed. No other information has been released about the deceased.

Smyrna officials are working with CSX to investigate this crash.

This is a developing story. WSMV4 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Please be advised that Washington Street and Front Street are CLOSED and will remain closed for several hours. Please seek an alternative route.

Posted by Smyrna, TN Police Department on Monday, November 13, 2023

