1 dead, 1 injured after teen allegedly crashes into pedestrians in Springfield

One person died after being run over, and the other got a broken a leg.
1 dead, 1 injured after teen allegedly crashes into pedestrians in Springfield
1 dead, 1 injured after teen allegedly crashes into pedestrians in Springfield(Smokey Barn News)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a teenage driver in Springfield, according to Smokey Barn News (SBN).

The crash happened early Sunday morning on Durrett Street between 5th Avenue and Mimosa Drive. SBN said the first call to 911 came around 2:20 a.m.

According to Robertson County EMS, a 21-year-old man was run over by a car driven by a 17-year-old boy.

The car landed on the 21-year-old, according to SBN. The Springfield Fire Department extricated him from underneath the vehicle. He did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SBN.

His remains were taken to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield. From there, he was taken to the Center for Forensic Medicine in Nashville for autopsy.

A 20-year-old man was also hit by the teen, according to SBN. He was taken to Tristar NorthCrest with a possible broken leg.

The 17-year-old had minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

THP leads the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin hotel shooting
2 hospitalized, suspect in custody after reported shooting at hotel in Franklin
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night near Target at Providence...
No injuries reported after shooting at Mt. Juliet shopping center
Cumberland Manor Apartments shooting
Suspects identified after apartment shooting leaves 2 people injured

Latest News

Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Maury Co Plane crash
Pilot hurt after small plane crash in Maury Co.
Two children shot at Nashville apartments
Two children shot at Nashville apartments
Skyline Village Apartments
2 children shot overnight in Nashville, police say