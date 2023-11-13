1 dead, 1 injured after teen allegedly crashes into pedestrians in Springfield

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a teenage driver in Springfield, according to Smokey Barn News (SBN).

The crash happened early Sunday morning on Durrett Street between 5th Avenue and Mimosa Drive. SBN said the first call to 911 came around 2:20 a.m.

According to Robertson County EMS, a 21-year-old man was run over by a car driven by a 17-year-old boy.

The car landed on the 21-year-old, according to SBN. The Springfield Fire Department extricated him from underneath the vehicle. He did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SBN.

His remains were taken to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield. From there, he was taken to the Center for Forensic Medicine in Nashville for autopsy.

A 20-year-old man was also hit by the teen, according to SBN. He was taken to Tristar NorthCrest with a possible broken leg.

The 17-year-old had minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

THP leads the investigation.

