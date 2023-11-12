Pilot hurt after small plane crash in Maury Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pilot only had minor injuries after his plane crashed on Saturday morning in Maury County, according to the Maury County Fire Department (MCFD).

The MCFD responded to the crash at Hunter Field on Greensmill Road.

When units arrived, they found the pilot out of the plane with minor injuries.

The pilot reported losing power after takeoff, according to MCFD.

The MCFD said they didn’t find any fuel leaks.

A routine investigation will take place by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

