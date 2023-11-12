More than $100K raised for Belmont student killed in Edgehill park

By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A GoFundMe created for a Belmont student who was shot while walking in a park near campus has reached more than $100,000 in raised funds.

Jillian Ludwig, 18, was hit in the head by a stray bullet while walking on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on Nov. 7. She died the next day, according to her family.

Ludwig was a bass player in a local band and majored in music business at Belmont.

The GoFundMe was created to raise money for medical and funeral expenses, as well as future projects for the family to honor Ludwig’s name.

WSMV4 found on Facebook Ludwig loved to give back to her community. She started her own charity organization called “Play it Forward.” Ludwig would play at events back home, and all her tips and donations would go to charity.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

