Man dead after getting hit several times on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died Sunday morning after he was hit several times on I-24 between Harding Place and Haywood Lane.

Deubelic Velaquez-Velaquez, 35, died at the scene, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. He was hit around 4 a.m.

Police said it’s not clear who first hit Velaquez-Velaquez.

A driver of a Toyota RAV4 believes he hit Velaquez-Velaquez after he witnessed the driver in front of him attempting to swerve. The driver of the RAV4 remained at the scene, but the other did not, according to police.

Police said a toxicology report will be conducted to determine whether impairment played a factor.

