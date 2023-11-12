Man dead after getting hit several times on I-24

Police said one of the drivers who allegedly hit the man stayed at the scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died Sunday morning after he was hit several times on I-24 between Harding Place and Haywood Lane.

Deubelic Velaquez-Velaquez, 35, died at the scene, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. He was hit around 4 a.m.

Police said it’s not clear who first hit Velaquez-Velaquez.

A driver of a Toyota RAV4 believes he hit Velaquez-Velaquez after he witnessed the driver in front of him attempting to swerve. The driver of the RAV4 remained at the scene, but the other did not, according to police.

Police said a toxicology report will be conducted to determine whether impairment played a factor.

