Hundreds march to Parthenon calling for peace in the Middle East

One rally attendee said she was upholding Jewish people fighting for justice and to say, “Free Palestine.”
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people marched from West End to the Parthenon, calling for peace in the Middle East.

The “All Out For Palestine Peace” rally happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday. Protesters were calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that wasn’t going to happen.

Thousands who were sheltering at Gaza City’s hospitals flee as Israel-Hamas war closes in
Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire as Israel battles Hamas outside main Gaza hospital

A protester at the rally in Nashville said she wants to see peace.

“I am proudly Jewish and proudly a direct descendent of Holocaust survivors, and I’m here to say that Judaism and Zionism are not one and the same,” Samantha Wischnia said. “There is nothing Jewish about expelling people from their homelands.”

Wischnia said she was at the rally to uphold Jewish people fighting for justice and to say, “Free Palestine.”

The Hamas-run Gaza ministry said more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in October. Another 150,000 have fled from the territory. In Israel, at least 1,200 people died in the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

