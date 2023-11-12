First Alert Forecast: Some warmer afternoons ahead

Temperatures will remain above average for a few days,
By Melanie Layden
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Warmer than average temperatures will stick around for the next several days.

Today will be a lovely end to the weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will still be chilly, falling to the upper 30s and low 40s.

We’ll start off the new week with temperatures climbing to 70º Monday afternoon. In fact, the first half of the week will be warmer than normal for this time of November.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both feature temperatures in the 60s but it will be mostly cloudy both days. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the 7-day forecast with highs climbing to the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be warmer, too, only falling to the mid 50s.

Our next weather-maker comes Friday in the form of a cold front that will also bring in some widespread rain. Expect scattered showers throughout the day on Friday, clearing out by Saturday morning. Temperatures will cool to the low 60s by the weekend.

