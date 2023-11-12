First Alert Forecast: Mild with clouds returning

Temperatures will stay above average for the next several days
By Cruz Medina
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Warmer than average temperatures will stick around with clouds thickening by mid-week

A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s are expected on Monday.
A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s are expected on Monday.(WSMV)

It will be a chilly start to your Monday with temperatures around 40 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for the afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both feature temperatures in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible on Wednesday.

Thursday features highs in the middle 60s despite a mostly cloudy sky. A stray shower is once again possible.

Our next cold front approaches on Friday. Late day showers are expected as the cold front start to traverse the Mid State. Scattered showers are expected overnight, but most rain is gone by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated late-day showers can’t be ruled out.

