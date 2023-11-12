2 juveniles shot overnight in Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said two juvenile victims were shot just before midnight at a Nashville apartment complex last night.

The shooting was reported at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Skyline Village Apartments on Creekwood Drive, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said at least one of the two victims was critically injured in the shooting.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.