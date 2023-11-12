2 hospitalized, suspect in custody after reported shooting at hotel in Franklin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person is in custody after a shooting at a hotel in the Cool Springs area of Franklin.

Two people were taken to the hospital. Their condition is not yet known. The suspect was arrested in a residential area, the Franklin Police Chief confirmed.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers at the scene originally told WSMV4 the shooting happened around 10 p.m.

It happened near the Franklin Marriott in Cool Springs at 700 Cool Springs Blvd.

This story is developing.

