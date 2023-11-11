Suspects identified after apartment shooting leaves 2 people injured

Police in Clarksville said two people are in custody and the investigation into the shooting is continuing.
Police have one building surrounded and have evacuated residents in the immediate vicinity.
By Caleb Wethington, Chuck Morris and Danielle Jackson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said two people have been arrested after a shooting that happened at a Nashville apartment complex.

Arnell Wilson, 27, and his father, David Wilson, 54, were taken into custody late Friday night after police sanctioned off Cumberland Manor Apartments and evacuated nearby residents, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Police said both were charged with five separate counts of aggravated assault.

They both fired a weapon toward a group of individuals Friday afternoon at approximately 3:33 p.m. at the apartment building, according to police.

Police said two people received minor injuries after being grazed by a bullet.

Both suspects remain in custody on a bond set at $1,000,000 each.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call Detective Weber at 931-648-0656, et. 5739. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward, call Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online.

