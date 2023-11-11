Shooter arrested after 1 shot at Mt. Juliet shopping center
Police said officers responded to the shopping center at about 6 p.m.
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is in custody after an altercation led to a shooting at Providence Marketplace in Mt. Juliet on Friday night.
Officers believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two people. Police took the shooter into custody.
This is a developing story.
