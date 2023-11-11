Shooter arrested after 1 shot at Mt. Juliet shopping center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is in custody after an altercation led to a shooting at Providence Marketplace in Mt. Juliet on Friday night.

Police said officers responded to the shopping center at about 6 p.m.

Officers believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two people. Police took the shooter into custody.

This is a developing story.

