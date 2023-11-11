Nashville hosts annual Veteran’s Day parade

The parade will travel down Broadway.
American flag (generic)(Unsplash)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s annual Veteran’s Day parade will make its way down Broadway Saturday morning.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and commemorates the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, paying tribute to American veterans of all wars.

This year’s parade will feature the 101st Airborne Division Band, who will lead the procession down Broadway from 14th Avenue to 1st Avenue.

Event organizers said the parade’s co-grand marshals are Brigadier General Eden Murrie and legendary music artist Kid Rock.

Participants in the parade include Military and National Guard personnel, Antioch High School marching band and ROTC, veterans, first responders, federal, state, and local officials, Gold Star Families, Blue Star Moms, Red Cross, VetLinx, Operation Stand Down, Shriners, Knights of Columbus, Daughters of the American Revolution, Scouts, JROTC’s, ROTC, and many other organizations from the community.

