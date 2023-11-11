Nashville area educators participate in active threat training

Instructors gave educators various tips on handling threats to increase the chance of survival.
By Jordan James
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the wake of The Covenant School shooting, many educators from across Nashville left the classroom for a seminar on handling active threats on Friday.

Nearly 50 of them spent the day going through a seminar put on by Defend Systems, a local safety and security consulting firm.

Participants took a deeper look into various mass shooting events, including The Covenant School shooting. Instructors gave them various tips on dealing with active threats and also allowed them to get hands on experience in defensive techniques and blood control.

“We want them when they leave here to feel empowered,” said Tracy Mendenhall, who is Defend Systems’ Director of training and operations. “We want them to feel, if God forbid, this happens at their school, they know what to do with their kids.

Among those who attended Friday’s session was Sasha Stevenson, a Metro Nashville Public Schools educator.

“It needs to be changed now. We have no time to wait. Everywhere we go, whether it’s a movie theater, whether it’s a church, things are happening and it’s transpiring fast,” Stevenson said.

The seminar comes just over seven months after the Covenant shooting, which left six people dead. It’s an outcome that weighs heavy for many in attendance, including, Mendenhall.

“The Covenant School hit hard. I’m a mother. We knew people that were in that building. We know those families and it has just fueled my fire even more to know that we have to reach as many people as possible.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

