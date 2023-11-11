Multiple people shot on Alabama interstate, police say

Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say they are on the scene of multiple people shot on southbound Interstate 59 at the 20th Street Ensley exit.

Birmingham Fire Rescue Service say two men have been taken to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital with gunshot wounds.

At this time, the condition of the men is unknown.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jillian Ludwig’s family responds after shooting near Belmont University
‘Losing her would forever change the fabric of our lives’: Family reacts after Belmont freshman shot at Nashville park
Shaquille Taylor is charged in connection to the shooting of Jillian Ludwig.
Suspect in Belmont student’s death could face new charges
Metro Nashville Police Department
7 officers placed on admin assignment as investigation into leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings continues, police say
Police say Shaquille Taylor shot Belmont student Jillian Ludwig on Tuesday night while she was...
‘We know there’s going to be another victim’: Davidson Co. DA
Jillian Ludwig
Belmont student shot while walking in park near campus dies

Latest News

The victim was shot during an argument between two other people in the area.
Bystander shot in critical condition after fight
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night near Target at Providence...
Shooter arrested after 1 shot at Mt. Juliet shopping center
Hendersonville Police Logo
Hendersonville attorney indicted for destroying evidence, deleting child porn off client’s phone
FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Cantaloupes sold in multiple US states recalled over salmonella contamination concerns