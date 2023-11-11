Multiple people shot on Alabama interstate, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say they are on the scene of multiple people shot on southbound Interstate 59 at the 20th Street Ensley exit.

Birmingham Fire Rescue Service say two men have been taken to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital with gunshot wounds.

At this time, the condition of the men is unknown.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WBRC. All rights reserved.