Marine veteran severely injured in Iraq receives new home in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - U.S. Marine Corps veteran Eric Frazier got a special ‘thank you’ for the sacrifices he’s made, when he was gifted the keys to a new home Friday.

Lance Corporal Frazier was severely injured while serving in Iraq in 2006 after his Humvee struck an IED. Both of his legs were amputated.

The Helping a Hero Organization and Bass Pro Shops partnered to provide the home for Frazier as part of the 100 Homes Challenge. The home is equipped with handicap-accessible cabinets and appliances.

“It’s really mind blowing to see somebody support and love the military enough that they would actually do something like this,” Frazier said. “To see the support and the love of everybody here, everything that everybody has done, it’s amazing, it really helps drive it home that we’re still loved and appreciated.”

Before Frazier was given the keys to his new home, he was honored with a ceremony that included celebrity chef and Helping a Hero Ambassador, Paula Deen. Making matters even more special, Friday was the Marine Corps 248th birthday.

“It’s a day I will truly never forget,” Bass Pro Shops General Manager Dan Farrand, who is also a Marine, said, “It’s insanely special to every single Marine that was able to attend today and any Marine across the country and across the globe that we get to honor on our birthday, that’s truly special.”

Frazier said he is looking forward to doing more cooking with his daughter in their new kitchen. The home is also wheelchair accessible.

