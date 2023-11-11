Man suffers minor burns after attempting to put out porch fire in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man burned his hands and foot while attempting to put out a fire on his back porch Saturday morning.

The Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department said crews were dispatched at around 1 a.m. to Lafave Lane. A man had reportedly been grilling Friday, and last checked the grill at around 10 p.m., according to authorities.

The man’s wife and child were also home, and the three woke up to the smell of smoke. The man attempted to put out a fire that had ignited on his back porch but suffered minor burns in the process. Crews arrived, and the man was evaluated on scene.

Fire crews said he did not have to go to the hospital for treatment. The wife and child were not injured.

“There is still a city-county burn ban in effect,” Assistant Fire Marshal Shan Womack said. “All outdoor burning is prohibited, including grilling and using fire pits, until weather conditions are favorable.”

Though charcoal and wood grills are banned, propane and natural gas grills are not prohibited during burn bans, according to the Department of Forestry.

