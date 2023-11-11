Man suffers minor burns after attempting to put out porch fire in Murfreesboro

The man received minor burns on his hands and foot, according to fire officials.
Back porch fire
Back porch fire(Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man burned his hands and foot while attempting to put out a fire on his back porch Saturday morning.

The Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department said crews were dispatched at around 1 a.m. to Lafave Lane. A man had reportedly been grilling Friday, and last checked the grill at around 10 p.m., according to authorities.

The man’s wife and child were also home, and the three woke up to the smell of smoke. The man attempted to put out a fire that had ignited on his back porch but suffered minor burns in the process. Crews arrived, and the man was evaluated on scene.

Fire crews said he did not have to go to the hospital for treatment. The wife and child were not injured.

“There is still a city-county burn ban in effect,” Assistant Fire Marshal Shan Womack said. “All outdoor burning is prohibited, including grilling and using fire pits, until weather conditions are favorable.”

Though charcoal and wood grills are banned, propane and natural gas grills are not prohibited during burn bans, according to the Department of Forestry.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night near Target at Providence...
No injuries reported after shooting at Mt. Juliet shopping center
Shooting at Buchanan Street
Innocent bystander in critical condition after North Nashville shooting
Jillian Ludwig’s family responds after shooting near Belmont University
‘Losing her would forever change the fabric of our lives’: Family reacts after Belmont freshman shot at Nashville park
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
KY3
Nashville Wendy’s employee charged after rape of a teen coworker, police say

Latest News

American flag (generic)
Nashville hosts annual Veteran’s Day parade
Police search for suspects after shooting at Clarksville apartments, unknown number of victims,...
Residents allowed to return to apartments after shooting injured 2 people
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night near Target at Providence...
No injuries reported after shooting at Mt. Juliet shopping center
Police said a family came from Smyrna to sell a gun when the prospective buyer attempted to rob...
No one hurt in shootout at Mt. Juliet shopping center