Hendersonville attorney indicted for destroying evidence, deleting child porn off client’s phone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A criminal defense attorney was indicted on several charges after Hendersonville police discovered she destroyed evidence, including deleting child pornography from her client’s cell phone.

Jocelyn Mims was indicted by a grand jury on Nov. 8, Hendersonville police said.

Mims was retained by a defendant in 2021, who is still facing several felony charges. During an investigation, detectives learned Mims found and deleted child porn from her client’s phone.

“Jocelyn Mims is charged with Tampering with Evidence, False Reports to Officer, and Intentionally Failing to Report Child Sex Abuse,” HPD said.

She’s being held in the Sumner County Jail on an $80,000 bond and is set to appear in Criminal Court on Nov. 17.

“Police ask anyone with information on this case, please call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application,” HPD said.

