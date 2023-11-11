First Alert Forecast: Typical Fall Weekend Weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Mostly dry weekend ahead with temperatures slowly warming up over the next few days.

THROUGH MORNING:

Tonight, will turn chilly. Temperatures will tumble through the 50s this evening, back into the low 40s by morning.

THIS WEEKEND:

After a chilly start on Saturday, in the 40s, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will rebound all the way into the low 60s with an occasional northeast breeze.

Clouds will return for many Saturday night.

Late Saturday night into early Sunday, a passing sprinkle or shower will be possible, primarily over southern Middle Tennessee.

Sunday afternoon, clouds will move out as temperatures recover into the low - mid 60s.

This weekend will be seasonable and dry for most. (WSMV)

THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will be above average for all of next week.

Monday looks beautiful with little wind, lots of sunshine, and highs around 70.

On Tuesday, clouds will start to return. The high will be in the upper 60s.

MIDWEEK SHOWERS:

A few showers will be possible on Wednesday. The high will be in the upper 60s.

Aside from an isolated shower, Thursday & Friday will be brighter and turn even milder. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

