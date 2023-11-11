First Alert Forecast: More nice fall weekend weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Typical Autumn weather continues this weekend with cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine across the Midstate. Next chance of rain comes Wednesday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Fair sky this evening. Low temperatures will get cold again, falling to the low 40s overnight.

It will be a little warmer Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. It will still be sunny with a few clouds mixed in.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Another beautiful weekend day set for Sunday (WSMV)

TO START NEXT WEEK:

Monday looks to be the warmest day of the week with a high of 70º under a partly cloudy sky.

Clouds build in and stick around Tuesday. It will be a mostly overcast day with highs in the upper 60s.

RAIN RETURNS:

Rain showers will develop late Tuesday night and last into Wednesday morning. The low will be in the mid 40s.

Make sure you have an umbrella Wednesday morning. Showers are expected for the morning drive, but should clear up by the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler in the low 60s.

END OF THE WEEK:

Thursday and Friday with be variably cloudy with highs in the upper 60s on both days. There is a small chance of a rain shower each day, too.

NEXT WEEKEND:

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with some isolated showers possible. The high will be in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.