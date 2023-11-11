First Alert Forecast: Beautiful fall weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Feeling more like fall this weekend with cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine across the MidState.

After a chilly start, temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 60s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Low temperatures will get cold again, falling to the low 40s overnight.

It will be a little warmer Sunday with highs warming into the upper 60s. It will still be sunny with a few clouds mixed in.

A beautiful fall weekend across the MidState. (none)

Monday looks to be the warmest day of the week with a high of 70º under a partly cloudy sky.

Clouds build in and stick around Tuesday. It will be a mostly overcast day with highs in the mid 60s. Rain showers will develop late Tuesday night and last into Wednesday morning.

Make sure you have an umbrella Wednesday morning. Showers are expected for the morning commute, but should clear up by the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 50s to about 60º.

Thursday and Friday with be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 60s both days. There is a small chance of a rain shower each day, too.

