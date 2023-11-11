First Alert Forecast: Beautiful fall weekend

Temperatures will be in the 60s with plenty of sunshine.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Feeling more like fall this weekend with cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine across the MidState.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

After a chilly start, temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 60s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Low temperatures will get cold again, falling to the low 40s overnight.

It will be a little warmer Sunday with highs warming into the upper 60s. It will still be sunny with a few clouds mixed in.

A beautiful fall weekend across the MidState.
A beautiful fall weekend across the MidState.(none)

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Monday looks to be the warmest day of the week with a high of 70º under a partly cloudy sky.

Clouds build in and stick around Tuesday. It will be a mostly overcast day with highs in the mid 60s. Rain showers will develop late Tuesday night and last into Wednesday morning.

Make sure you have an umbrella Wednesday morning. Showers are expected for the morning commute, but should clear up by the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 50s to about 60º.

Thursday and Friday with be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 60s both days. There is a small chance of a rain shower each day, too.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night near Target at Providence...
No injuries reported after shooting at Mt. Juliet shopping center
Shooting at Buchanan Street
Innocent bystander in critical condition after North Nashville shooting
Jillian Ludwig’s family responds after shooting near Belmont University
‘Losing her would forever change the fabric of our lives’: Family reacts after Belmont freshman shot at Nashville park
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
KY3
Nashville Wendy’s employee charged after rape of a teen coworker, police say

Latest News

Lisa Spencer previews our weekend weather in her First Alert forecast.
Lisa Spencer's weekend First Alert forecast
This weekend will be seasonable and dry for most.
First Alert Forecast: Typical Fall Weekend Weather
We should see a mostly dry weekend with temperatures slowly warming up over the next few days....
Friday evening First Alert forecast
This weekend will be seasonable and dry for most.
First Alert Forecast: Seasonable weekend