Uvalde nonprofit expands patrol to Belmont University after student’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending school violence, will expand its “STOPNOW” volunteer patrol to Belmont University and the Edgehill Community Memorial Park community.

The foundation’s STOPNOW Patrols, modeled after the “Guardian Angels” anticrime unit in New York City in the 1980s, patrol school perimeters to minimize and prevent violent incidents from reaching school campuses, while also providing extra encouragement and support for students and neighborhoods.

The patrol expansion comes after the recent shooting death of Belmont University student, Jillian Ludwig. She was shot while walking through Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Foundation officials said the current shooting of the 18-year-old was an example of how current Tennessee laws fall short in preventing people with mental health issues from getting firearms.

“Tennessee needs to set a national standard for individuals experiencing mental health issues, ensuring they are being treated & further that they are protecting their citizens and students by restricting access to guns by those with mental health issues. Jillian deserved as much and might still be with us today had tighter restrictions and following through been applied prior to this tragedy.”

The foundation initially launched its patrol program in Nashville following the Covenant School shooting in March 2023.

The foundation was formed in response to the May 2022 Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

