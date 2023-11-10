USA Today: Tennessee ranks 4th worst in U.S. for potholes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Driving down a stretch of Interstate 40 in Tennessee, potholes can sometimes make it feel like you’re riding a horse rather than driving a car.

Duh-dun. Duh-dun. Duh-dun. Potholes are a persistent problem for Tennessee drivers, and according to Google Trends data obtained by USA Today, Tennessee ranks fourth for the worst potholes in the United States, with only Washington, Minnesota and Michigan with worse pothole problems.

A survey from AAA found in 2021, one in 10 drivers sustained vehicle damage significant enough to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole. And AAA says pothole problems are only getting worse.

USA Today reported the number of pothole car repairs increased by 57% between 2021 and 2022.

To avoid pothole damage, AAA says it’s important to keep an eye out on your tire tread levels and replace your tires in necessary. AAA says also keep your eyes on the road and avoid them if it’s safe.

For the full list of the states with the worst potholes, visit here.

