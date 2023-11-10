THP trooper hurt in crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was injured after a crash during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Cheatham County on Thursday, the THP confirmed.

The crash occurred on Interstate 40 East near the Kingston Springs exit.

During the pursuit, both the suspect vehicle and the trooper’s vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees. The suspect was not hurt and was taken into custody.

The trooper sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

