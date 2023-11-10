THP trooper hurt in crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle

The crash occurred on I-40 East near the Kingston Springs exit in Cheatham County.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was injured after a crash during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Cheatham County on Thursday, the THP confirmed.

The crash occurred on Interstate 40 East near the Kingston Springs exit.

During the pursuit, both the suspect vehicle and the trooper’s vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees. The suspect was not hurt and was taken into custody.

The trooper sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belmont Student 'not expected to survive' after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Belmont student ‘not expected to survive’ after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Jillian Ludwig’s family responds after shooting near Belmont University
‘Losing her would forever change the fabric of our lives’: Family reacts after Belmont freshman shot at Nashville park
Metro Nashville Police Department
7 officers placed on admin assignment as investigation into leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings continues, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Teacher paddled elementary school student while assistant principal watched
Jillian Ludwig
Belmont president touts student’s love for music, community after shooting near campus

Latest News

It doesn't look like warmer than average weather is going to come to an end anytime soon.
Earth's hottest 12 months in 125,000 years
Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell highlights overall decline in the city’s violent crime on...
Mayor addresses gun violence, mental health
Firefighters said Thursday’s rain will not make a major difference in their effort to prevent...
Hundreds of acres in Maury County burned from fires due to drought
An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The...
Covenant School shooter’s writings remain under seal, Metro Law director says