Tenn. man killed another after crash while speeding away from deputies in oncoming traffic

Police Lights
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing a slew of charges after leading deputies on a high speed chase, nearly hitting a school bus and killing a man after crash into his car in Van Buren County, according to District Attorney Chris Stanford.

On Oct. 23, deputies caught Cory E. Nash driving at an extremely high rate of speed in a Camaro on State Route 111 near Charcoal Road, according to the DA.

Deputies attempted to catch him but were unsuccessful. Nash continued to drive at excessive speeds while evading law enforcement and eventually crossed into the southbound lane of SR 111, prosecutors said.

“Despite placing his vehicle in the southbound lane of travel, Nash continued to travel in a northbound direction and continued driving, at a high rate of speed, directly into the path of ongoing southbound traffic,” the DA said.

While driving into oncoming traffic, Nash nearly hit a school bus and soon after crashed into a car driven by Tristan Carter, prosecutors said. The DA said Carter died at the scene of the crash.

Nash was taken to a nearby Chattanooga hospital for treatment. Now, he faces charges of reckless vehicular homicide, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest and driving under the influence.

